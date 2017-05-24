Gambia: Fourth Prosecution Witness Testifies in Alleged Theft Trial

Omar Badjie, a resident of Gidda Sukuta, last Tuesday testified in a criminal case involving Momodou Daffeh before the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

Momodou Daffeh is standing charge for making local transfer document of a land ownership measuring 100x200m in his name without the consent of authority of the village, sometime in the year 2014, at Jidda Sukuta village.

In his testimony, the witness told the court that on the day of the incident, Mr. Daffeh told them that he needed a plot of land but they told him that the land was reserved for village development on which they intended to build a school.

He said Mr. Daffeh forged some papers to make the school his own with one Abdou Badjie, a one-time convict. He said they found the name Victory Church on the documents which they villages denied.

According to the witness, the said document was not prepared in their presence. He said when they discovered the alkalo's land transfer document; Mr. Daffeh was called on several occasions to change the document but to no avail. He said on the transfer document, one Ebou Badjie was the original owner of the land and Nuha Badjie was the witness.

He further narrated that the thumbprints of the parties involved were taken to Banjul which were analyzed by a specialist who confirmed that Ebou and Nuha's thumbprints were fake and then the case was forwarded to Brikama police station.

The witness said he gave evidence at the Major Crime Unit in Banjul, which he confirmed was not produced in court but Defence Counsel Forster requested the statement which the prosecutor requested for time to put their house in order to establish if the witness did made a statement.

The presiding magistrate then ordered the prosecution to produce the witness's statement, as that is their legal and moral duty. The witness said the land transfer document was thumb printed by Abdou Badjie, the former alkalo of the village who passed away.

The matter is adjourned for continuation of cross-examination.