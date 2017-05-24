Gambia: Court Gives Indefinite Hearing to Prosecution in NIA 9 Case

Justice Kumba Sillah Camara of High Court in Banjul has given the prosecution in the Solo Sandeng alleged murder case, a last chance to proceed with the prosecution of the 9 former officials of Gambia's defunct National Intelligence Agency -NIA- case.

State counsel A. Yakubu, Monday made an application for an adjournment on the grounds that he was not in court with a witness because he was of the view that the case was slated for mention rather than hearing.

First accused person, Yankuba Badjie's defence Lawyer C.E. Mene, objected the application, saying it's completely devoid of any merit. He said even though adjournment was at the discretion of the court, the applicant party should advance cogent reasons.

He said the progress of the case has stalled and it's always at the instance of the prosecution. He urged the court to compel the prosecution to proceed or in the alternative, strike out the case and accordingly discharge the accused persons.

The second accused person; Louise Richards Leese Gomez's defence lawyer, Edward A. Gomez backed Counsel Meme's points, saying issues of fundamental human rights is clearly enshrined in chapter 4 Section 17 (1) of the Constitution and those rights are sacrosanct and none negotiable.

He argued that the prosecution had requested for time to put their house in order in the previous adjourned date and the court granted the application and gave it 2 weeks. He said it is an abomination for the same prosecution to come back and make such application in court. He equally urged the court to strikeout the case and to accordingly discharge the accused persons as they deserve protection by law like anyone else.

Lawyer Moses B.J. Richards, counsel for the third accused person, Saikou Omar Jeng also objected the state counsel's application. He said he always reminds the court that during a press conference in March, the Justice minister said his ministry was not prepared to take up the prosecution of the case and the state/prosecution is still suffering from that unpreparedness.

He also urged the court to consider granting bail to the accused persons in the interim, pending the time the state would be willing and prepare to proceed with the prosecution of the accused persons.

Legal Aid Lawyer S. Kennedy also submitted that if the court is minded to grant the adjournment application, then he would apply for it to for-close the prosecution. Lawyer U. Achibue backed the submissions of the previous defence lawyers.

In response to the submissions, State Counsel Yakubu said the prosecution application was not deliberate as they are prosecutors and not persecutors.

The presiding judge ruled that the court is minded of the gravity of the offences and would grant the prosecution's adjournment application for definite hearing.

In the case, Yankuba Badjie, Louise Richards Leese Gomez, Saikou Omar Jeng, Baboucarr Sallah, Yusupha Jammeh, Haruna Susso, Tamba Mansary, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang are jointly and severally charged of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, assault causing actual bodily harm, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, forgery and making documents without authority.

The case is adjourned to 29th May.