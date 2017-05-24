Gambia: Basuk Donates to Schools in Provinces

Baddibou Society U.K, a charity-based in the United Kingdom recently presented boxes of chalks and calendars to more than 30 schools in provincial Gambia.

The items, which cost a sum of D175,000, were presented to the following schools, Sinteti LBS, Kiang Kantong Arabic, Kiang Karantaba UBS, Kumba Kinteh's School, Challa LBS, Illiassa LBS & UBS, Baddibou Sabaa 3 Schools and Kerewan.

The initiative was meant to give back to the community, which is one of the key objectives of the charity, officials said.

Presenting the items at a ceremony held at Sinteti Basic Cycle School, Lamin Ceesay, on behalf of Basuk members, described the initiative as crucial in the sense that their respective communities played a crucial role in mounding them to deliver to back.

Ceesay recalled that in 2014 during one of their presentations in a school called Sinchu Njago, they found students playing at the school premises and according to school authorities, there was not enough chalks for effective learning at the said school.

Receiving the items, Pierre Mendy, the principal of the school, thanked the U.K.-based charity for the gesture. He dilated on the importance of the chalks in ensuring effective learning in school, promising that the items would go a long way in ensuring effective teaching and learning in the school.

In her vote of thanks, Jainaba D. Bah, a student lauded the U.K. charity for the move.

From Sintet LBS, the team proceeded to various schools in the provincial Gambia, where similar presentations were conducted.

Lamin Bayang, principal of Kiang Karantaba School also thanked the organisation for the move.