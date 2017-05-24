Gambia: Court Offers Last Chance to Alleged NIA Impersonator

Banjul Magistrates' Court Monday offered one more adjournment chance to Yankuba Sawaneh, who is standing trial for allegedly impersonating himself as operative of The Gambia's then defunct National Intelligence Agency -NIA- to cross-examine Kebba Secka, an operative of the State Intelligence Service, who earlier testified in the case.

Magistrate Isatou Dabo made the ruling following a plea Mr. Sawaneh made with the court to grant him adjournment because he had changed defence attorneys.

When magistrate Dabo went through the case records, she said Mr. Sawaneh has once personally written to the court seeking for a two-week adjournment which, she said was grant. She said he was also granted adjournment on the last sitting for his counsel to appear in court.

According to the court, Mr. Sawaneh keeps advancing similar excuses, which Magistrate Dabo said will not be tolerated because it is not also fair for the witness to be coming to court without the case proceeding. She granted the adjournment application without objection by State Counsel A. Jobarteh but stressed that she was giving Mr. Sawaneh a one last chance.

Counsel Jobarteh said they wrote to the court on 19th May, 2017and their application was in respect of exhibit A1, which she said is D30, 000 to be returned to the complainant. She explains that the complainant uses that money to run his business.

Magistrate Dabo granted her application and ordered that the sum of D30, 000 be returned to the complainant, but it would be assumed that the money is still with the court and shall be recovered whenever it is need by the court.

Mr. Sawaneh is facing four charges of false representation and two of false pretence. He is accused of falsely representing himself to Modou Njie as an officer of the National Intelligence Agency and collected D30, 000 for his unconditional release from the NIA.

The case is adjourned to 6th June.