Gambia: Soma Newtown FC Lifts UNFPA's Lrr Championship

Jarra Soma Newtown FC lifted UNFPA's regional football tournament after beating Kiang Geneire FC 1-0 in a football final played on Friday at Soma Mini Stadium in Jarra West District, Lower River Region.

Organized by the UNFPA in collaboration with its partners as part of their campaign dubbed; "Family Planning; YES to CHOICE, NO to CHANCE" thus specifically targeted young women and men in the Lower and Upper River Region.

As champions, Soma Newtown FC received D7, 500, while Geneire FC as runners-up went home with D5, 000. The rest of the participating football teams like Japinneh FC and Kani-kunda FC each received D3, 000 as consolation prizes.

It could be recalled that two weeks ago, Manju FC from Mansajang Kunda of URR was crowned as the UNFPA's URR regional championship after beating Kansala FC from Kaba Kama.