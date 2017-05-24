Gambia: Court Levies D35, 000 Fine On Drug Convict or Risk 1 Year Imprisonment

The Sibanor Narcotics Court has convicted and sentenced one Kalilu Sillah to pay a fine of D35, 000 or risk a year jail term following his guilty plea on two charges of conspiracy and possession of prohibited drugs.

Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye delivered the judgment on Tuesday but said Mr. Sillah could escape going to prison if he pays the D35, 000. Mr. Sillah was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was said to have conspired with one Musa Bayo on 10th April, 2017 at Somita police check point and found in his possession, 5kg and 240grams of cannabis sativa for the purpose of trafficking.

Mr. Sillah appealed to the court to forgive him, saying he got himself involved in drugs because of hardship. "Your worship, I am a family man and I have nothing. My family too needs to survive and they depend on me. I am a first time offender, please forgive me because drug dealing is never my intention," Mr. Sillah pleaded