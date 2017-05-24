Gambia: Three Charged With House Breaking, Stealing

Three men were on Monday paraded by police prosecutors before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie at the Bundung Magistrates' Court on charges of conspiracy, house breaking and stealing.

Modou Gaye, Ebrima Mbowe and Omar Sowe are conspiring and breaking into the house of Ma Fanta Hydara with intention to commit felony on 15th April, 2016 at Brusubi.

They are also accused of jointly breaking into Ma Fanta Hydara's house at Brusubi with intention to steal and stealing cash amount of D800, an Ipad, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung mobile phone and a box containing jewelries from Ma Fanta. They all pleaded not guilty to charges.

Magistrate Njie granted them bail in the sum of D50, 000 each with two Gambian sureties and adjourned the matter to 6th June, for hearing.