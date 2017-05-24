24 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Piet Byleveld Much More Than 'Top Cop' to Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

The family of the late Piet Byleveld says that while he was a 'top cop' to South Africa and the world, to them he was so much more.

"He was the best husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed. Right now, life without him is unimaginable and his space will be empty."

The family sent out a statement through former president Nelson Mandela's assistant Zelda la Grange.

Byleveld, 67, died on Wednesday afternoon at the Life Wilgeheuwel clinic.

He was surrounded by his closest family at the time of passing.

Byleveld, otherwise known as Piet Byl, had been sedated since last Sunday, and on Monday doctors stopped all treatment.

Byleveld had stage four cancer in both lungs, and it reportedly spread to his spine, adrenal gland and liver.

He retired in 2010 after spending 38 years in service with the police. He was involved in several high-profile cases, including that of Leigh Matthews, Sibille Zanner and Sheldean Human. He was also responsible for the arrest of serial killers Cedric Maake and Lazarus Mazingane.

The family thanked his doctors, the staff at the hospital and the public for their support.

"Please know that your love and admiration gave Piet strength right to the end. We ask that the family be afforded space and time to mourn and prepare for the final farewell."

Funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Source: News24

South Africa

Revenue Service Investigating Zuma's Nkandla Fringe Benefit Tax

The Democratic Alliance wants the South African Revenue Service to speed up its investigation in President Jacob Zuma's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.