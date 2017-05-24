Ghana: NPA Seeks Draconian Laws to Deal With Fuel Smuggling

By Cecil Mensah The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the petroleum downstream regulator, is seeking draconian laws to deal with the smuggling of petroleum products into the country. In line with the NPA's decision, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, Energy Minister has suggested that trucks found to have indulged in smuggling of fuel should be confiscated to the
To access this content, you must purchase Business Day Ghana-Silver Membership, Business Day Ghana-Gold Membership, Business Day Ghana-Platinum Membership or Business Day Ghana-Diamond Membership, or log in if you are a member.