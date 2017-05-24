South Africa: Umzimkhulu Councillor Killed Weeks After Speaker Gunned Down

An Umzimkhulu Municipality councillor has been killed just weeks after a senior official at the municipality was murdered.

African National Congress councillor Mduduzi Shibase was gunned down by unknown assailants at his homestead at his homestead in Gugwini, Ward 14, just weeks after municipal speaker Khaya Thoela was shot at his home.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident saying police are investigating a case of murder.

"We do not have any suspects at this stage. The motive for the killing is unknown."

KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, condemned the murder.

"It is with outrage that we react to the killing of yet another elected public representative in our local government. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family," she said.

She urged law enforcement agencies to investigate the murder with speed.

"We also urge the local community to remain calm as this investigation unfolds," said Dube-Ncube.

The ANC in the province said it was "extremely shocked" at the killing.

The party called on Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, to urgently intervene in the security crisis of councillors in KZN.

"The ANC calls on the people of Umzimkhulu to be calm and report incidents of violence to the police so that perpetrators of these heinous crimes will be brought to book. The ANC wishes to place on record that these gruesome killings will not deter it."

