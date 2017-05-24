Ghana: Govt Must Probe Those Behind Soldiers Protecting Galamsey Sites

Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, on Monday, revealed that some security personnel, particularly from the Ghana Armed Forces, have defied the orders of their Commander-In-Chief, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to stop activities of galamsey.

He emphasised that instead of arresting these illegal miners who are destroying our water bodies, forests and lands, some military, without authority, are protecting some galamseyers in the Ashanti Region to continue their nefarious activities.

"The law enforcement agency, especially the military, are protecting an illegality, and I think that it is time the truth be told.

"Most of the sites we visited today were heavily manned by the military command, and I was wondering under what circumstances were they undertaking this exercise, because my outfit had, under no circumstance signed any contract with the military to protect those illegalities," the Minister explained.

The revelation by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister has prompted The Chronicle to reflect on speculations, which earlier made rounds on the airwaves, that there are powerful people behind these galamsey operations in the country.

To this end, the paper believes that the fight against illegal mining in the country, which President Akufo-Addo has empowered the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to wage, will be a task as herculean as taming the lion.

Interestingly, Joseph Yamin, a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister under the John Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, has provided information that confirms that powerful men from both NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) are behind the illegal business.

Mr. Yamin, who said he lost his job as deputy Ashanti Regional Minister because of his stance against illegal mining in the region, noted that he abandoned his hopes of ensuring that activities of galamsey were brought to an end, due to persecution from strong people within and outside the then NDC government, the Armed Forces, and chiefs.

We are delighted, however, that the Minister of Defence, Mr. Dominic Nitiwul, has declared his commitment to get to the bottom of his colleague Lands and Natural Resources Minister's revelation that military personnel are protecting galamsey sites.

The Chronicle is informed that Mr. Nitiwul has already instructed the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Obed Akwa, to, as a matter of urgency, institute investigations into the allegation. He, nonetheless, warned that his outfit will ensure that any military personnel caught to be engaged in the illegal act of protecting galamsey sites will be dealt with according to the law.

The Defence Minister stated; "I would not want to doubt what he has put out there... If there is any soldier or Commanding Officer in any of our garrisons or battalion that has allowed his soldiers to go and engage in illegal mining, the army is not aware of it.

"As it stands now, the army has not, and will not, authorise anybody to engage in protecting galamseyers, those doing illegal mining. When anybody is found out to have acted against the army directives, that person will be taken through the due process - first through the army disciplinary process, and, of course, the civilian processes."

The Chronicle wants to add its voice to the decision of the Minister of Defence to probe Mr. Amewu's allegations.

We are, however, cautioning that the military personnel are just obeying orders from a superior officer, politician or chief somewhere, but the real kingpins are hiding somewhere, waiting to pull the strings to free themselves.

The paper is stressing that the Defence Ministry's investigations must go beyond just the military personnel, to expose all the big men who have the wherewithal to even get the soldiers to protect an act of illegality.

If they are identified, named and punished for their involvement in the illegal activity, it will deter others from going into the business.