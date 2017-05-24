Ghana: 16 MDCEs in Volta Region Sworn Into Office

Ho — The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Maxwell Kofi Blagodzi, has attributed the rejection of the President's nominee for the positions of Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Volta Region, to infighting among members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Deputy Minister has also not ruled out the conduct of some of the nominees, which also contributed to the problem.

Mr. Blagodzi has, therefore, urged the 16 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCES) who successfully went through the approval process, to show much commitment to work, so as to promote the development of their respective areas.

He called on them to work closely with the traditional authorities, failure of which could pose problems for them.

He asked the new MDCEs to be guided by Act 506 of the Local Government Act, so that they would not deviate from their roles. According to him, it would not serve any useful purpose if the MDCES engaged in witch-hunting of perceived persons who were against their nomination, as well as confirmation.

Mr. Blagodzi, who was speaking at the swearing in of the 16 confirmed MDCEs in the Volta Region at Ho on Monday, said DCEs and the MCEs are servants who ought to demonstrate much commitment to the well-being of the people, through the implementation of viable social intervention projects.

The Deputy Minister hoped that the new MDCEs would live up to the expectations of the people who trusted and voted for them. The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who swore the six new DCES into office, administered the oaths of allegiance, secrecy and the official oath on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He asked the new MDCEs to justify the enormous confidence reposed in them, by working hard to meet the development needs of the people, because many more qualified persons were waiting to takeover if they failed.

Dr. Letsa urged the MDCEs to be conversant with the Local Government Act, Act 396, and the Financial Regulatory Act among others, to enable them make judicious use of resources to the benefit of the people. According to him, quality leadership was needed to harness the development potential in the districts.

A former Deputy Minister for Employment during former President J. A Kufuor's regime, Mr. Kenwuud Nuworsu, urged the new MDCEs to serve as an interface between the party, the government and the people.

They should also be more creative and proactive in tackling the development needs of the people in their respective areas.

Mr. Nuworsu noted that the responsibility of the new MDCEs was to make the assemblies more vibrant, and reminded them of the judicious use of the one million dollars that would be provided to each district.

The former Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP reminded the MDCEs that "your offices should not be turned into party office, and at the same time, the Assembly Common Fund should also not be regarded as party funds."

The DCE for North Dayi, Mr. Kudzo Attah, on behalf of his colleague MDCEs, thanked the President for the opportunity offered them to serve, as well as the assembly members for the confidence reposed in them. He called for cooperation and support from all stakeholders in order to promote development in their respective areas.

Present at the occasion were the Member of Council of State for the Volta Region, Mr. Francis Albert Nyonyo Agboada, a former Minister in charge of Tertiary Education now at the Presidency, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, a Patron of the NPP in the region, Mr. Castro Mediale, a former Volta Regional Minister and Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Togo, Nana Owusu Yeboa, and a former Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Kweku Nayan, among others.