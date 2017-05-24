Ghana: Dr Felix Anyah Appointed CEO of Korle-Bu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Felix Anyah as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The New Korle Bu CEO is the founder of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre in Accra, and Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm at Sogakofe, in the Volta Region. A letter from the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, addressed to Dr. Anyah, confirmed the appointment.

The Chief of Staff, the Executive Secretary to the President and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health were each given a copy of the letter. The letter further noted that the appointment takes effect, from June 1, 2017.

Dr. Anyah takes over from Dr Samuel Asiamah, who is the Acting CEO of the hospital, following the departure of Dr Gilbert Buckle.

Dr. Buckle, before his departure, faced numerous tussles with members of the Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA), who, among other things, raised issues about certain decisions he made.

Meanwhile, the KOSSA has thrown its weight behind the appointment of Dr Anyah, expressing confidence in his leadership.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of KOSSA said everything they've learnt about Dr Anyah indicates he would do a fine job.

"We fight CEOs who mismanage our funds; those who don't follow processes and procedure; those who chop the money of Korle-Bu to see patients die," he said.

"Looking at his [Dr. Anyah] background, and his knowledge in healthcare delivery, we believe strongly that he can turn Korle-Bu around, and so we are hoping to work with him to bring Korle-Bu to the standard we all want it to be."

Profile of Dr. Felix Anyah

Dr. Felix Anyah was born on November 29, 1950 to a poor Christian family. He was given the name Gamesu, meaning the one who ends worries and brings comfort. His surname, Anyah, symbolises truth, and unbreakable.

He grew up in the Christian faith, has a passion to help solve people's problems, and humble yet inwardly bold. He imbibed the following healthy lifestyles from the culture of the faith healers, church, regular walkercises, healthy eating, adequate sleep, positive attitudes and passion for complementary and alternative medicine, including prayer, meditation and steam bath with herbs.

His aim to become a lawyer was changed to a medical doctor, when he escaped death with severe pneumonia and was abducted from his parents by a grandaunt, who helped him recover with orthodox medicine.

He grew up with excellent human relations, an entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy, marketing, writing and counselling skills, and with boldness to use the legal system to advance his career.

In 2003, as a member of the Ghana Medical & Dental Council - a statutory body for the regulation of medical practice in Ghana - he researched, published and advocated professionally ethical advertising for medical practitioners.

This has positively changed the early very conservative position of the council against professional advertising by doctors in Ghana.

He had his education at the St. John's School, Sekondi, and Opoku Ware School, in Kumasi, before entering the University of Ghana Medical School, graduating with M.B. Ch B. degree in 1979.

After his housemanship at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Effia Nkwanta Hospital, he worked at several private hospitals in Ghana and Nigeria, before establishing the Holy Trinity Medical Centre in July 1988.

Starting with a staff of five in 1988, the Holy Trinity Medical Centre grew to win the Leader in The Private Medical Sector Award in Ghana in 2003, and Leader of the Health Sector Award in 2009.

In 2007, Dr. Anyah won a landmark case in medical jurisprudence in court against the Government of Ghana on the payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) by his novel Health Spa by using the WHO definition of Health - "A state physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing, and not only absence of disease." This judgement has widened the view of ill-health by practitioners, policy makers and Parliament, which earlier emphasised physical diseases.

The Holy Trinity Medical Centre & SPA has been a member of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre's Top 100 companies in Ghana; (Ghana Club 100 in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009) and also winner of the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Presidential Special Initiatives) Ghana Golden Jubilee, Business and Financial Excellence Award in 2007.

In 2008 and 2009, Dr Anyah had the Nelson Mandela Gold Award for Exemplary Leadership & Transparent Virtues, as well as the Golden Star Award for Exemplary Leadership in Health Delivery in West Africa.

Security Watch Nigeria honoured him with Excellent Service for Security, Peace, and Safety in Africa in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2009.

Prior to these leadership honours, Dr Anyah had received the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Outstanding Merit-Africa Leadership Award by the West Africa Magazine in 2004.

After establishing the First Health Spa in West Africa, Dr. Felix Anyah and the Holy Trinity Medical Centre earned several other awards including: Life Time Achievement in Medical Practice in Ghana (Pillars of Modern Ghana Awards (2015); Best Entrepreneur Health Services Award (2011); Best Integrative Medicine Provider of the year 2015 - Presented by the Business Executive Excellence Awards (2016); The "Most Patronized Medical Tourism Destination in West Africa by the New Ghanaian Magazine (2010); The "Best" health/Medical Tourism Destination in West Africa by the West Africa Magazine in 2008; Special Award for promotion of a Healthy Society in Ghana by the Society of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners (2008); Best Health Spa Facility in West Africa of the year 2015 (Gold Category) - Presented by The International Star Quality Awards (2016); Made In Ghana Awards - Hall of Fame Inductee - Spa & Health Services of the year 2014 (Presented by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (2015); the Platinum Award for the Best SPA in West Africa at the West Africa Tourism and Hospitality Awards, in 2010, 2011 and 2012; Best Spa in Ghana (West Africa Magazine) (2011); People's Choice Practitioners Award-Outstanding Private Health Facility Honours of the year 2017 (Presented by Media Men Ghana); Heroes of Distinction Awards - TNG Health Personality of the year 2016 (Presented by WAI-West Africa International Press Ltd); Made In Ghana Awards - Hall of Fame Inductee - Medical & Health Services Honours of the year 2015 (Presented by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (2016); Made In Ghana Awards - Business Support Health Services of the year 2015 (Presented by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana - 2016); National Honour - Excellence in Private Sector Health Care - By Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (1999); and National Honour - Contribution to Primary Health Care in Ghana - By Ghana Employers Association (1998).