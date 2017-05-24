Ghana: 'Go and Champion the Agenda of the President'

Sunyani — The Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has charged the newly-appointed Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region to discharge their duties diligently to champion the agenda of President Akufo-Addo.

According the Regional Minister, their core mandate was to ensure the fulfillment of the agenda such as the One-District One Factory, rapid development with the $1 million per District, One Village One Dam, and the Planting for Food and Jobs campaign among others.

Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh said this at the swearing in of the 24 confirmed MDCEs within the region at the Residency in Sunyani recently. Out of the 27 Municipal and District Chief Executives nominated by the President, 24 have successfully been confirmed and sworn into office, while three from the Berekum Municipality, Sunyani West and Sene East districts, failed to sail through.

The trio would, however, have another chance on the following dates - Berekum, Monday, May 22, 2017, Sunyani West, Friday, May 26, 2017. The Sene East nominee will, however, be hoping for the President to re-nominate him, as he failed to get the nod after a second chance.

The Regional Minister advised the appointed chief executives not to lord themselves over the citizens, but to serve in humility, fairness and just.

He called on them to open their doors to the public and address their needs, provided what they do would not be in conflict with the regulations of the local governance system and the financial practices.

Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh was, however, quick to plead with party faithful and the general public, not to over-burden the MDCEs with problems, which would compel them to engage in conflict of interest matters.

The Asunafo North Municipal Chief Executive, Osei Yaw Boahen, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the President for entrusting them with the positions, and pledged to pursue his (President) agenda for the development of their various districts, the Brong Ahafo Region, and Ghana as a whole.

Some of the newly-appointed MDCEs disclosed their willingness to help develop their respective districts.

The Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive, Michael Sarkordie Baffoe, gave the assurance that the tourist sites in his Municipality, especially, the European Cemetery, Kintampo Waterfalls, Fulafalls and the Center of Ghana would be given a maximum facelift and the necessary publicity to boost tourism, so as to generate revenue for the development of the Municipality.