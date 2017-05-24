West Africa: Rhodes Trust Launches Scholarships for West Africa

The Rhodes Trust has announced new scholarships for West Africa, where young people between the ages of 19 and 25 from across all countries in West Africa will be eligible.

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Rhodes Trust, Mr. Charles Conn who made this announcement, recently, at a programme, attended by international and West Africa donors, as well as university leaders who have generously supported the new scholarships, said it is designed to identify and support innovative, energetic and ethical young leaders in West Africa.

"We see the value of additional cultural diversity in our cohorts of scholars every day and they learn from each other in profound ways. The new Rhodes Scholars from West Africa will contribute significantly through sharing their skills, experiences and energy with their peers at Oxford and we look forward to welcoming them to Rhodes House in October 2018."

He said the preeminent international scholarship programme established at Oxford University in 1903, selects creative young leaders with a commitment to serving others.

"In the century since the establishment of the Rhodes scholarships, the Trust has convened a community of extraordinary people who share a history of enriching their communities, pioneering in their chosen fields, and applying the knowledge and experience acquired as scholars to the betterment of society."

The new West Africa scholarships, Conn said, are part of a wider geographic expansion of the Rhodes Scholarships, adding that the total number of scholarships awarded each year, will increase from 83 to 95, including new scholarships in China, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Palestine, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and West Africa.

"This increases the number of Rhodes scholars studying at the University of Oxford at any one time to approximately 250. The expansion into these regions marks a historic moment for the Rhodes Trust, and further strengthens the international Rhodes community, " The CEO stressed.

The Rhodes Scholarships are postgraduate awards supporting exceptionally bright students from around the world to study at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom. It is the oldest and the most prestigious international scholarship programme in the world, which aims to nurture public-spirited leaders for the world's future.

The new round of applications will open in early summer 2017, and potential candidates should go to www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk/apply.