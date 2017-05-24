Liberia: Criminal Suspects Wanted

Several suspected criminals have been declared wanted by the Liberia National Police (LNP). Residents are being requested to alert the police wherever these wanted 'criminals' are seen.

The LNP has also issued a red notice for neighboring countries to assist in apprehending the suspects.

The notorious criminal suspects are wanted by the police for their alleged involvement in the commission of various crimes across Liberia.

There are information that the wanted individuals went into hiding after the police got hint of their involvement in various crimes.

The suspects are said to be connected with crimes ranging from Murder to Auto Theft, Theft of Property, Burglary and Forgery, among others.

Those wanted by the Police include: Benedict Wesseh, Thomson O. Farley, Prince Anderson, Richelieu Togbah, Alvina Tonia Yates, Selina G.L. Tyler, Abraham Kenneh, Augustine Karblee, Francis Johnson, Jenkins M. Taylor and Stephen Cooper.

The police have launched a massive search for the criminal suspects and community dwellers have been asked to report the presence of strange individuals in their areas especially those suspects, who are on the run.

The LNP is warning the public against providing hideouts for these suspected criminals stressing that if anyone is caught in such act, he/she will face the full weight of the Law.

The 'criminals' are said to be dangerous as they move in various communities with harmful objects in pursuit of valuables, the Police warned.

The Police have assured victims and would-be victims that it will do all within its power to arrest and bring the suspects to justice.

In 2014, residents of Larkpazee community woke up to the gruesome killing of 24-year-old Dekontee Farley, a student at the AME University; while Thompson Farley allegedlymurdered a 25-year-old resident of New Geogeria Estate.

Since then, Suspect Thompson Farley whereabouts remain unknown. Another suspect identified as Richelieu Togba, who currently resides in the United States of America, is also wanted for Theft of Property for allegedly stealing US$250,000 from a local bank in Monrovia while Alvina Tonia Yates allegedly took away US$500,000.

Suspect Selina Tyler allegedly took away US$200,000 from two separate banks in Liberia. The Police fell short of naming the affected banks.