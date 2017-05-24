Liberia: Former Amezu President Honored

The Board of Trustees and students of the AME Zion University have honored the immediate past President of the institution for his invaluable services rendered over the years.

The Board and students praised Rev. Dr. Mulbah B. Gray, Sr. for his contributions to the institution.

Responding, Dr. Gray expressed satisfaction over the level of working relationship he maintained with his board members and students during his tenure at the university.

He also explained that his administration was faced with many challenges that almost led to the closure of the school.

"At a point in time, it was challenging for us. To the point when we almost lost this institution. People referred to us as many things. Some used to call us Super High School. They had no reason to come here. But it is now the responsibility of our New President to finish the campus and continue the struggle," he added.

He assured the administration that he will always be available to assist the school whenever he's needed.

Meanwhile, the AMEZU has inducted Dr. Charles Wesley Ford Jr., as its fourth President.

Dr. Ford succeeds Rev. Dr. Gray Sr., who was the first Liberian president.

Dr. A. Nadu Cooper, Chairperson A.M.E Zion University Board of Trustees said the induction of Dr. Ford as president is an occasion for the entire Zion University to renew and re-dedicate themselves to a common purpose.

Dr. Ford thanked the Board of Trustees for giving him the opportunity to serve the Liberian people, which he termed as a blessing.

Dr. Ford said though there will be many challenges along the way, but he is optimistic that through the cooperation and collaboration of students, Alumni and Board, the institution is bound to reach its peak.