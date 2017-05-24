Liberia: CSO Cautions Legislature On Land Rights

The Civil Society Organization Working Group on Land Reforms has cautioned the National Legislature to pass the Land Authority Bill.

The group said the passage of the Land Authority Bill will give power to the people.

Making a presentation on behalf of the group during apublic hearing on the Land Rights Bill at the Capitol Monday, Gerald Yeakula said it is the right of all Liberians to secureland.

He said due to the importance of the Land Rights Bill, it is necessary not to rush with its passage, adding that it needs proper revision, debate and its relevant provisions need to be discussed.

Mr. Yeakula said many Liberians have been denied opportunities to appreciate the value and benefits inherent in the ownership of land.

"While there are accounts of a negotiated sale of land by the natives to the settlers, the ensuing events indicate that the natives have always sought to protect their ownership of land. The Battle of Crown Hill in 1822, the Battle of Forth Hill, the Grebo wars, and the Kru wars served as evidence to this historic fact," he said.

Continuing, he said "we have realized that land is not just a source of livelihood for rural people. It is power, wealth, culture and history. For these reasons, we have come up with recommendations that will help make the Reform Process a success."

He said the bill provides that a person can own 150 acres of Land. Yeakula recommended that communities decide how much land they can rent to an individual depending on the amount of land generally owned by them (community dwellers).

The Land Rights Bill has been languishing at the Legislature for years.