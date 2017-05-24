Liberia: Ellen Submits U.S.$70 Million Agreement

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has submitted a US$70 million Investment Incentive Agreement to the House of Representatives for ratification.

The agreement, according to a communication from President Johnson-Sirleaf, was signed on March 29, 2017 between the Liberian government represented by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, National Investment Commission and Musons Group Inc.

The President told the representatives that the agreement is to actualize government's initiative of attracting and encouraging investors to invest in the country.

"This investment Incentive Contract is for the construction, development and maintenance of state-of the art hotels and resorts in Marshall, Margibi County," the President said.

She informed the lawmakers that these recreational facilities when completed, will develop the tourism sector, provide jobs, generate revenues, provide opportunities for Liberians to showcase their talents and improve the livelihood of the citizens.

President Johnson-Sirleaf encouraged the representatives to ratify the agreement because it accrues a number of benefits for the country, including the development of the country's hotel and tourism sector.

This, she said, would encourage the construction of facilities that will attract the hosting of major international conferences and other global activities in the country.

President Johnson-Sirleaf: "Mr. Speaker, this Investment Incentive Agreement is in line with Liberia's relevant laws and public policy appertaining thereto, compliments the development plan of the hotel and resort sector of the country to attract tourists."

She said as government commits itself to creating jobs and sustainable economic environment, the ratification of this agreement will demonstrate the country's commitment in that endeavor.

As per legislative practice, the President's communication was received by plenary and turned over to the committees on Investment, Concessions, Judiciary, Information and Broadcasting and Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning for proper scrutiny.