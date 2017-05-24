24 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: UK Deports 35 Nigerians

The Government of the United Kingdom on Wednesday deported 35 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 5.50 a.m.

The deportees, comprising 30 males and five females, were brought back aboard a chartered Titanic Airways aircraft with registration Number: G-POWO.

The spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to NAN.

The deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by the immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.

The British authorities had on March 31 deported 23 Nigerians for similar reasons.

