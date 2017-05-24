Mauritius: Workshop Studies Economic Impact of Intimate Partner Violence

press release

The main highlights of the study on the prevalence, causes, consequences and costs of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) on the Mauritian economy were presented this morning at the Gold Crest Hotel in Quatre Bornes at the launching of a two-day validation workshop on the study and the elaboration of a national action plan.

According to the study, commissioned by the Ministry of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, and conducted by the University of Mauritius, the aggregated economic cost associated with IPV is estimated at Rs 2 billion per year, approximating 0.6% of GDP, while the prevalence rate of IPV over a 12-month period stood at 18.4% for women (53 000) and 7.5% for men (22 000).

As per the World Health Organisation, IPV refers to behaviour by an intimate partner or ex-partner that causes physical, sexual or psychological harm, including physical aggression, sexual coercion, psychological abuse, and controlling behaviours. The majority of those directly experiencing such violence are women and the majority perpetrating it are men. IPV is deemed to have serious adverse effects on health, education and employment.

In her address at the opening ceremony, the Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, decried the aggressive behaviour and violence against women, causing an increase in the rate of domestic violence and the brutal loss of life. "Home should be a place where women find security, not a place of abuse and violence," she said.

The Minister stated that the study will enable the elaboration and implementation of new measures to better support victims and curtail abuses. She underlined the necessity for a multisectoral approach with the contribution and assistance of public and private institutions as well as the civil society.

Speaking on the impact of IPV on children, Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo pointed out that held beliefs and mindsets about gender roles and responsibilities perpetuate violence within the family. She reiterated her call for parents to make efforts towards gender equality within the family by giving the same opportunities to girls and boys, as well as inculcating, at a young age, appropriate values and attitudes namely respect for each other, the habit of sharing everyday tasks and other responsibilities.

Highlights of the study

The incidence for women who experience IPV in the extreme case is 43 on average for a victim, approximating one episode every seven to eight days. For the occasional group, the incidence for women stands at 13, that is, averaging one episode every month. The incidence for men stands at one episode every three months.

The main factors and causes of IPV are, among others: money (81%), alcohol use (65%), past abusive experiences (63%), extra marital affairs (62%), and issues concerning children (50%).

The economic costs, as outlined in the study, represent the minimum tangible costs which are observable like support network, health-related assistance, loss of productivity on household chores and at work, and loss of economic output due to absenteeism. They do not take into account intangible costs such as suffering, psychological pain and long term effects on victims and children, and the macro-economic implications, namely long-term human capital and economic growth.