24 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Joint Parliament Meeting Agrees to Discuss Violence Against Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

The chairpersons of three Parliament portfolio committees will convene a joint meeting to debate the ongoing scourge and rise of violence against women in SA.

Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman said in Parliament on Wednesday that a joint meeting between the police, justice and women portfolio committees would take place, following a number of highly-publicised murders of women, allegedly at the hands of men they knew.

The request was made by Democratic Alliance MP Zak Mbhele, who welcomed the decision on Wednesday. He hoped the joint meeting would allow members of the public and civil organisations to testify.

Mbhele had also made a request that the National Assembly debate the issue as soon as possible.

He told News24 that Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete had not yet responded to his request.

He again called on Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu to retract a statement she made on eNCA Checkpoint this week that murdered Karabo Mokoena was "weak".

"These callous comments, made by a minister who is mandated to advance women's socio-economic empowerment and promote gender equality, are reprehensible and must be condemned in the strongest terms," Mbhele said, repeating his call from his police budget debate speech on Tuesday.

"No victim of gender violence or domestic violence should be called 'weak' by the Minister whose entire portfolio revolves around empowering and protecting vulnerable women."

Many on Twitter have come to Shabangu's defence though, saying she may have chosen the wrong word and was being misinterpreted.

Shabangu was due to address the portfolio committee on women later on Wednesday to debate her department's annual budget vote.

Source: News24

South Africa

Revenue Service Investigating Zuma's Nkandla Fringe Benefit Tax

The Democratic Alliance wants the South African Revenue Service to speed up its investigation in President Jacob Zuma's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.