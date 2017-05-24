24 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Iwu, Daily Telegraph Agree N500,000 Out-of-Court Settlement Over Publication

Tagged:

Related Topics

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maurice Iwu and the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday in Abuja settled out of court after the paper paid N500, 000 as compensation for malicious publication.

The report, which claimed Mr. Iwu had been indicted for electoral fraud and malpractices, was made on August 12, 2016, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

As part of the out of court settlement, the management of Daily Telegraph was ordered to publish an apology in its newspaper, including the internet version.

The court also ordered Mr. Iwu not to institute further action on the matter.

"The term of settlement is that they shall publish an apology in their newspaper and on the internet and they will pay the sum of N500, 000 as compensation.

"It is however gathered that the management of the newspaper had paid.

"Another thing is that the plaintiff shall not institute any further legal action over the same issue," Mr. Iwu's lawyer, Olufemi Balogun, said.

Emmanule Akoma, Daily Telegraph's lawyer, told the court his client chose to settle out of court, adding that both parties had agreed to the terms of settlement.

Justice Angela Otaluka of the FCT High Court Lugbe said the plaintiff and the defendant were bound by the terms of settlement.

NAN

Nigeria

Why Buhari Could Not Be Treated in Nigeria - Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, has assured Nigerians and the international community that there… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.