Nigeria: Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Speaks On Husband's Driving Force

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday said 'unflinching support' and prayers by Nigerian women has been the driving force pushing President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his electoral promises to the people.

She therefore thanked the women for the backing they have been giving her husband since the last presidential election, saying that support has energized her and her husband to remain committed to societal development.

She made the comment during a session organized to distribute food items to women organizations in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

"I am deeply appreciative of the support that you show to us at every turn and promise that I will never let you down," she said.

Mrs. Buhari also thanked them for the consistent prayers over her husband's improved health.

"Today's event, which is the distribution of food items, is a symbolic gesture and a token of my appreciation. It is meant to confirm that I have not forgotten you, and never will."

The Governor of Adamawa state, Muhammad Bindow Jibrilla, speaking through the state commissioner for Education, Kaleptapwa Farauta, said he recognized the fact that women carry the heaviest burden in communities, and that anything done to improve their welfare had his full support.

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari presenting food items to some women

He thanked the wife of the President for her philanthropic gesture.

In her welcome remarks, wife of the Governor, Maryam Muhammad Bindow, thanked Mrs. Buhari for all she has been doing through her Future Assured initiative, and said the event was consistent with the policy drive of the present administration at both the Federal and state levels.

She said the gestures would go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

"I urge the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by supporting government in its policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians," she said.

Items distributed include rice, sugar, tomato puree and milk.

Some of the beneficiaries who attended the event are widows, physically challenged, religious groups and cultural groups, women council and market women.

A note of appreciation was delivered by representatives of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria Women wing and National Council of Women Societies.