Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli and his friend energy and mineral minister Prof Sospeter Muhongo.

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has fired the Energy and Minerals minister Sospeter Muhongo after a report revealed that mining firms understated exports.

"The minister and the Commissioner for Minerals (Paul Masanja) deserve to be taken to task for their failure to effectively supervise the sector.

"I call upon the minister to relinquish his post even though he is a personal friend of mine," said President Magufuli.

