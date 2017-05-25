Uganda: Where Is Christ in Some of Our Pastors?

opinion

Religion ought to be the conscience of society contrary to common practice. On Monday, May 22, 2017, I watched on NTV news, investigations into what have become quack pastors' signature gimmicks in some Pentecostal Churches who exploit their flocks' desperation from disease, poverty and unemployment etc to fleece them and enrich themselves. Be it as it may, the particular pastors shown in that news cast aren't the only ones 'guilty as charged.'

Indeed, a couple of others out there may be culpable! But Pentecostal pastors the only and worst sinners of Nineveh? Aren't some ministers' fingers in traditional churches stained, too?

Have the Shepherds become wolves unto their own flocks? But not all hope is lost of reformed ministries. Some like Way To Heaven Church, Ntinda, of Pr. Doreen Kamese, and Christian Restoration Ministries International (CRMI) of Ap. Sarah and John Bunjo uncompromisingly work to restore hope and the old foundations, inspired by Mt. 11:28 and Is. 58:12!

Even Mahatma Ghandi, albeit not a Christian recognised Christ's holiness but abhorred Christians' unchristian tendencies, remarked thus: "I like your Christ. I do not like your Christians." So, with biblical truths at our disposal, how much more is then expected of us Christians? Jane Overstreet, CEO / President of Development Associates International (DAI), notes in her book, "Unleader" - The Surprising Qualities of a Valuable Leader, and I totally agree, that: "The Bible is the Word of God, and the source of all truth. So, even if you are a leader in the business or political realm, you will find that the best leadership principles are biblical in origin. Often secular authors of books on leadership do not recognise their principles as biblical, but in fact they are."

Read, for instance, Stephen R. Covey's, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, or Jim Collins', Good To Great, and you, too, might agree! Christ is the Head of the Church, traditional or in reformed / Born Again.

His character radiates holiness and godliness, nothing less. But what do we see today? Are we truly His witnesses? Where's Christ especially in Christian leaders? The Catholic Church recognises her priest as; alter Christus - (Latin) for "another Christ. They're called Sacerdos - "dispensers of holiness." Subsequently, a Catholic priest ought to exemplify Persona Christi: holiness, humility, gentleness, reverence for God, His Father etc. Can of all Christ's priests / pastors be found of Christ's humility spoken of in Phil. 2: 6-9?

Jesus consistently sought and obeyed Father's Will, and urges us all, His disciples to do the same (Mt. 6:9 -13; 26:36; Jn.4:34; 6:38). He is The Way, Truth and Life (John 14:6). He's the True shepherd!

Therefore, any person ordained or elevated to serve His Church, must have His unquestionable semblance. Leaders often tragically fail to recognize or ignore this truth.

In their selfish strivings for personal greatness, they defile the Church, the embodiment of Christ's holiness! Jane Overstreet in the aforementioned book, again, emphasizes: "The world is hungry for humble, godly servant leaders who grasp why God has given them position and power. Leadership too often degenerates into being about us ... Leadership is never about us.

Instead these roles of leadership are given to us in order for us to enable and strengthen local expressions of the body of Christ and then see that they reach out and bring the healing power of the gospel into the broken world around us. That is God's intention and what the world so desperately needs."

This should form the yardstick of those ordained to serve God as Pastor / Priest; Apostle; Evangelist or Prophet, etc. Anyone who contravenes it is a masquerader who has fallen short of Christ's holiness; a misleader should be shunned without delay! But we to whom much is given, more is expected (Luke. 12:48)!

Mr Patrick Katagata is an ex-seminarian.