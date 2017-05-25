24 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Set Up Committee to Review National Minimum Wage

Photo: Vanguard
By Sani Tukur

The Federal Government has said it will set up a 29-member committee to review the national minimum wage for civil servants.

This was revealed by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council,FEC.

Mr. Ngige said the committee was set up as part of the effort to come to terms with the agitation for better pay by Nigerian workers.

The country currently has N18,000 as national minimum wage, which is seen by the workers as grossly inadequate.

Mr. Ngige said the 29-member committee will have representatives from the Federal Government, state governments and the organised labour.

The minister also said the committee which would have a chairman and secretary, would also have a "neutral and seasoned technocrat" to head it.

He said the tripartite committee would also look into other issues such as promotion arrears.

He said although labour matters fall into the exclusive list, the government will collaborate with state governments on the implementation of the new wage structure.

"The Federal Government felt that this time around, we must get on board the state governors. So that is why a letter will be written to the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum to send six representatives while the Federal Government will have five persons in the committee."

On whether the Federal Government may agree to labours' demand on N56, 000 as minimum wage, Mr. Ngige said a minimum wage is simply "offer and counter-offer" which would lead to a consensus.

Govt Constitutes 29-Member National Minimum Wage Committee

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the setting up of a 29-member National Minimum Wage Committee to… Read more »

