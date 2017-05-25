Nigeria: Kannywood Actor Ahlan Sheriff Suffers Horrific Injuries After Knife Attack

A popular Kannywood actor, Sheriff Ahlan, was on Saturday in Kano taken to hospital after being assaulted by persons suspected to be thugs.

The incident occurred in the evening around Kabuga Janbulo quarters along the Bayero University, Kano new site where the actor resides.

A source close to Mr. Ahlan confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the actor was left with serious injuries on his back and forehead after being struck with what he suspected was a cutlass.

Nasir Gwangwazo, a former news editor of Leadership Hausa who is now a leading Kannywood scriptwriter, told PREMIUM TIMES that the victim had been discharged from hospital.

Efforts to reach Mr. Ahlan through his phone number were not successful.

The actor, who has been a lecturer at Sa'adatu Rimi College of Education, Kano for about nine years, played lead roles in many Hausa films.

Among his most popular films are Jinsee, 419, Mafia and Gadon Baya.