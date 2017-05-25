Uganda: A Lot to Ponder for Tikolo On Rest Day

Kampala — Steve Tikolo would be well aware of the dictionary meaning of the word rest as a period of ceasing to engage in strenuous or stressful activity.

It can refer to ceasing to work or movement in order to relax, refresh oneself, or recover strength.

The schedule for the ongoing ICC World Cricket League Division Three granted this by ensuring that today is the first of two rest days.

All the six teams need a breather after two strenuous games on back to back days where Uganda lost to Canada and beat Singapore by an identical 66 runs.

The only one that could be glad to repose is Canada who have coasted through their games in commanding fashion.

For Tikolo and the Cricket Cranes, there is lots to ponder before facing Oman at Kyambogo Oval tomorrow.

Wicketkeeper

Lawrence Ssematimba's injured groin has kept him out of that even after Tikolo declared him "our number one wicket-keeper" on the tournament eve.

Consequently, Arnold Otwani took the gloves. The 21-year old didn't make a noteworthy contribution in the opening game with the bat or behind the stumps.

Yesterday, batting at number six, Otwani made a 46-ball 47 as Uganda posted a competitive 217/9 to beat Singapore.

He had only been moved from first-drop and for a team desperate for runs, there is a strong case to keep him even if Ssematimba has had the role for over a decade.

Desperate Kyobe

It's almost every team's dream to have a left/right hand combination for an opening pair.

When Uganda found Hamu Kayondo and Arthur Kyobe as openers, perhaps the toughest role in cricket, it was a puzzle solved.

No, Tikolo hasn't. Kyobe had a poor game on Tuesday, like many of his colleagues, and posted an average score in Entebbe yesterday.

His misery was compounded by dropping Chetan Suryawanshi at midwicket in that victory over Singapore.

There is no chance that Kyobe will be dropped as that would force Tikolo to re-package the batting order by moving Otwani and Roger Mukasa.

The left-hander just has to put his hand up. Kayondo scored 40 runs as the pair put together a 43-run stand before Kyobe departed for 20.

Only Waiswa?

Without any consistent fast and medium pace bowlers here, Cricket Cranes have resorted to throwing 74 slow-bowled overs.

It's trend lately in world cricket. Yesterday, spinner Jeetan Patel opened the bowling for New Zealand against Bangladesh in a One Day International.

Strike bowler Charles Waiswa is the main pacer as bowling all-rounder Deus Muhumuza was assigned only two overs that cost the team 23 runs against Canada.

Jonathan Ssebanja is that other option though he remains on the bench. Could his swing come in handy?

Being a left-hander like Waiswa, is there any new variation he can add to the side?

Fielding lapses

Muhumuza dropped Rizwan Cheema on three. He made it count by positing a game-changing 91 as Canada posted 234/8. Then, Kyobe dropped one yesterday.

wwUganda has always been one of the benchmarks of fielding standards among associate nations. Where is the desire and zeal gone? Find it.