Rwanda: Inganzo Art Gallery to Celebrate 15 Years in the Industry

The event will start at 1pm till 8pm and there will be art exhibitions from upcoming artists like Crista Uwase, Franklin Jim Bajeneza, Paul Mugisha and Munezero Celestin, as well as works by Epa Binamungu.

Binamungu added that there will be lots of art work exhibited that day from aspiring artists.

This, he said, will be a way to give this talent the recognition it deserves and a chance to encourage those that still fear to pursue their dreams to come forward.

The exhibition will run from May 27 to June 17.