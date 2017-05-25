Nigeria: PDP Reps Caucus Set Up Committee On Party's Crisis

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Caucus in the House of Representatives has setup an ad-hoc committee to review the extent of the ongoing crisis in the party and the current political developments in the country.

This is as it took a swipe at the All Progressive Congress (APC) government stating that the worst of the PDP government is hundred times better than the best of the present APC government.

Leader of the caucus and Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Leo Ogor, who spoke yesterday during the inauguration of the committee, said terms of reference of the committee is also to review the various peace efforts initiated by genuine leaders of the party; review the extent of the ongoing crisis in the party; the current political developments in the country and recommend the way forward in all the efforts to ensure our unity, coherence and interest.

The 13-man committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks from the date of its first sitting.

In his address, the chairman of the Ad-hoc committee, Hon. Patrick Asadu said that the option of failure to recover and rediscover the party does not actually exist, adding, that "it takes only a cursory look at the almost two years of the present government for all to acknowledge that Nigeria needs its beloved party, the PDP in whatever shape or form, not just as a vibrant democratic party, but also as the party that forms and runs the government of Nigeria."

Asadu who stressed that PDP will not be allowed to go into extinction while "the rot that is noticeable in this government continues, stressed the need to revive the party.

"We have to recover, rediscover and re-energise our party, to provide Nigerians with a government Nigerians actually crave and deserve."

The lawmaker chastised the APC government for impoverishing Nigerians and leading the nation to avoidable recession.

"The PDP government was not and could never have been perfect, and few human endeavors are totally perfect, but the worst of the PDP government is 100 times better than the best of the present APC government."