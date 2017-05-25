24 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FG - We're Still Reviewing 2017 Budget

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
2017 budget.
By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Government says it is still analysing and reviewing the 2017 budget passed by the National Àssembly penultimate Thursday.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, said this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The acting president had last Friday received the details of the passed budget from the National Assembly.

The minister explained that after the review, recommendations would be made to the acting president.

Udoma, however, assured that the executive was working fast in lieu of the need to sign the fiscal document as soon as possible.

He also stated that the council found the Gross Domestic Product figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday encouraging as it indicated that the nation was getting out of recession.

Nigeria

Govt's Failure to Obey Court Order Escalated Boko Haram Crisis - Obasanjo

The former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has alleged that the refusal of the federal government to pay compensation to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.