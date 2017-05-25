25 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Be Wary of Cyber-Attacks to Banking Institutions - BoU

Photo: Eronie Kamukama/Daily Monitor
Customers transact business in one of the banks in Kampala
By Paul Adude

Kampala — Bank of Uganda (BoU) has cautioned commercial banks on protecting their clients' information against hackers as they partake in the banking industry in the digital era.

Ms Justine Bagyenda, the executive director supervision at BoU, made the cautionary remarks during the launch of refurbished Barclays Bank Archbishop Luwum Street branch.

Caution

"Cyber-attacks have become a menace to the world and I caution banks to be more vigilant," she said.

Ms Bagyenda said the attack that left hospitals and doctors unable to access patient data and led to the cancellation of operations and medical appointments didn't spare banks as well.

"Therefore, Bank of Uganda urges all banks to be more vigilant as they advance financial innovations through financial technology," she said.

She further urged policy makers in the country to ensure stability in the country so as to lure investors to keep on coming to the country.

"No investor wants to invest where there is no stability and predictability. Most investors want reasonable predictability," she said.

During the launch, Mr Rakesh Jha, the managing director Barclays Uganda, said the bank has taken advantage of new technologies to improve the bank's service delivery to its customers like the intelligent ATMs that enable customers to make instant cash deposits on their accounts through ATMs.

"This is in addition to other digital channels such as the Internet and mobile banking, which allow our customers to transact in the comfort of their homes, offices or wherever they are," he said.

Refurbished branch

Archbishop Luwum Branch is the second oldest branch that Barclays opened in Uganda. It was originally built in 1969 but after the civil war in 1985, the branch was rebuilt to symbolise the re-establishment of the bank's operation in the country.

Barclays Bank, which is celebrating 90 years of existence in the country, is a subsidiary of the Barclays Africa Group Limited, and part of Barclays Plc, with operations in five continents and more than 4,750 branches worldwide.

