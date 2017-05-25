Nigeria: Transporters, Artisans Protest Ekiti Fuel Scarcity

Transport unions and artisans on Wednesday trooped to the streets in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital to protest the continued scarcity of petrol, as a result of a strike by oil markets which entered has entered its 10th day.

The protest is coming barely 24 hours after angry youth broke into some filling stations in the city, destroying their machines and other property.

The petrol dealers are resisting attempts by the state government to revoke property where some filling stations were sited and had taken a decision not to supply fuel to the state until the Fayose-led government rescind its decision.

But the transport unions have accused the dealers of playing partisan politics with the lives of the Ekiti people, and claimed the marketers were being instigated by the opposition against the government.

The unions also issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the marketers to return to work or face further consequences from the people.

The protesting unions marched from Fajuyi area through Ojumose to Old Garage.

They urged the marketers to return to selling the product and resist being used by those opposed to governor Fayose.

The chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Clement Adekola, and his counterpart in Lorry and Pick-up Transport Association of Nigeria, Adekunle Atowoju, led the procession.

"We are for peace in Ekiti and the only way to sustain peace is for all of us to work with the government of the day," Mr. Adekele said.

"Let the oil marketers dialogue with government and if they can't do it alone, they should contact other unions for speedy arbitration.

"The drivers and artisans are badly affected. Even most worrisome was the way the police had been maltreating our members who used to buy fuel from Ondo, Osun and Kogi States. They stopped them at checkpoints and dehumanized them, this must not continue.

"Let me also reiterate this, this protest is going to be a continuous one and if the oil marketers refuse to allow fuel to flow, we will move against them. We suspect that they have been bought over by opposition to destabilize Fayose's government. We believe that their resolve not to sell fuel during General Adeyinka Adebayo's burial was purely political.

"They are not politicians and if they are interested in contesting election, let them wait till 2018 when the governor's tenure will lapse."

Atowoju Awoku, on his part, also accused the marketers of being instigated by the opposition who are bent on attacking the incumbent governor at every opportunity.

"All over the world, there are rules and regulations on the location of fuel stations," he said.

"The last fire incident at Strive Energy petrol station in Ijigbo in Ado Ekiti destroyed a multi-million naira property and no compensations were given to the victims. Must this continue?

"There are problems of economic recession, unemployment and general disillusionment in Nigeria and our oil marketers should not aggravate our sufferings here in Ekiti."

The government however said on Tuesday that it would go ahead with the revocation as the safety of the people was of paramount interest.