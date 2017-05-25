Uganda: Degradation Threatens Kamwenge Ecosystem

Kamwenge — Kamwenge District leaders and conservationists have expressed concern over an impending environment catastrophe if the ongoing rampant degradation of the environment in the district is not curbed.

There is uncontrolled tree cutting, charcoal burning, encroachment on wetlands and human activities that have led to a drop in water level in River Mpanga.

Environmentalists warn that if such activities go on unchecked in the next three years, the ecosystem will be severely damaged and Mpanga power station will be forced to close due to low levels of water

"Mpanga power plant that was designed to produce 18 megawatts now produces eight megawatts due to siltation and dropping levels of water in River Mpanga," said Mr Elija Biryabarema, the Kamwenge Resident District Commissioner (RDC), during a recent workshop for water officers in Rwenzori sub-region in Kamwenge Town.

He added: "There is rampant tree cutting along River Mpanga ecosystem and the entire district.

Most tributaries or streams that empty into Mpanga River have been diverted and this must stop."

Mr William Kasango, the Kamwenge natural resources officer, said: "We have been fighting with the people, especially in Ntara and Kanara sub-counties but they don't heed. Some have been taken to court for cutting trees. This week we impounded five trucks of charcoal, we fine each truck between Shs800,000 to Shs1 million".

He added: "At times the power plant generates as low as three megawatts on some days due to the reduced waters in Mpanga River. However, the problem does not start from Kamwenge but upstream in Kabarole District where the river starts."

When contacted, Kitagwenda County MP Abasi Agaba said: "Am not aware of rampant charcoal burning in my area but if it is true, this must stop. We can't let people destroy our precious natural resources".

Conservationists fear that the eco system at Mpanga falls, which has many rare cycad plants, could be irrevocably destroyed.

"Uganda is known for its natural beauty and is proudly called the Pearl of Africa but uncontrolled charcoal burning has left many areas deforested and a time of changing climate has brought a lot of new challenges to the country's population. When this happens to unique ecosystems, the impact is even worse," said Mr Lieven Peeters, the regional representative of Protos Uganda-Burundi-DRC.