25 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball Team to Start Training Next Week Ahead of Zone V

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda senior national volleyball team (men) will enter residential training camp next week ahead of the upcoming Zone 5 World Championship Qualifiers slated for June 15-18 in Kigali.

A provisional squad of 23 players has been undergoing non-residential training since May 14, under Fidele Nyirimana but next week, the team will be under head coach Paul Bitok, who will name the final 14-man team. The last time Rwanda hosted the event was in 2013 where they finished second behind Egypt.

The players will be given time to train for their clubs ahead of the Genocide Memorial tournament, which will be at Amahoro Indoor Stadium from June 3-4.

Professional players already in the country include; Christophe Mukunzi, Nelson Murangwa, Fred Musoni and Placide Madison Sibomana, while Ivan Mahoro Nsabimana and Lawrence Guma Yakan will join the rest of the team for the residential camp.

Provisional squad:

Setters: Ivan Mahoro Nsabimana, Jacob Rene Cyusa, Helve Kagimbura and Jean Paul Sibomana.

Centers: Fred Musoni, Placide Madison Sibomana, John Nkurunziza, Pierre Marshal Kwizera, William Mudahemuka, Fabrice Nkezabahizi and Guillaume Irakarama.

Libero: Emile Kamili and Bosco Mbonyijuru Mutabazi

Right attackers: Lawrence 'Guma' Yakan, Samuel Niyomugabo, Yves Mutabazi and Nelson Muranngwa.

Left attackers: Christophe Mukunzi, Olivier Ntagengwa, Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu, Flavier Ndamukunda, Fred Muvunyi and Aimable Mutuyimana.

