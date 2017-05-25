Nigeria: $9.8m - Court Okays Medical Trip for Ex-NNPC Boss

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the application by former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu for overseas medical treatment.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed in his ruling yesterday ordered the defence counsel to depose to an affidavit guaranteeing the return of the defendant to face his trial.

The judge ruled that the leave will cover a period of three weeks beginning on May 25.

Earlier, Yakubu's counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN) asked the court to approve the release of his international passport to enable him return to the UK to complete the treatment he was undergoing before his arrest and detention.

Yakubu was arraigned on a six count charge of money laundering and false asset declaration following the recovery of $9.8 million and £74, 000 from his house in Kaduna.

The case has been adjourned to July 6 for hearing.