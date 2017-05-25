Rwanda: Twagizimana Signs New Contract With Police FC

Police FC captain Fabrice Twagizimana has signed a new two-year contract extension committing his future to the Kicukiro-based club until 2019.

The development comes five months after the central defender's career appeared to have ended after suffering a horrific fracture on his left clavicle during a league match against Espoir FC back in January.

However, the Rwanda international, who underwent surgery at King Faisal hospital, recovered quicker than expected. He returned to the pitch early this month to help Innocent Seninga side's push for a second place finish as well pursuit for the Peace Cup glory.

"Yes it's true I have signed a new contract until 2019, it was an easy decision for me to make because Police FC is my family, the club has got a vision and I want to be part of the group that will guide this club to the next level in the coming season," Twagizimana told Times Sport on Tuesday.

The former AS Muhanga defender joined Police FC in 2008 as a youngster and has been a regular first team player since then and captained the team that won the 2015 Peace Cup title under the tutelage of Andre Casa Mbungo.

Currently, Police are third in the league table with 55 points, one point behind second-placed APR FC with two games left to end of the season-Rayon Sports were crowned champions with five matches remaining.

A second-place finish could guarantee them a place in next year's CAF Confederation Cup if Rayon Sports successfully defend the Peace Cup.

Police FC will take on Rayon Sports in the quarter-finals of this year's Peace Cup, which will be played over two legs next month.