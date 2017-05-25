Rwanda: Police Connects Over 200 Houses With Solar Energy in Nyarugenge and Bugesera

Rwanda National Police has connected 216 households in Nyarugenge and Bugesera districts with solar home systems as part of the ongoing social protection programmes to mark the force's 17th anniversary under the flagship of the Police Week.

At least 108 homes were connected in Mpanga Village of Mageragere Sector in Nyarugenge while the equal number was installed in Buhara Village in Ngaruka Sector, in Bugesera.

Mugorore Health Centre in Bugesera was also lit with solar energy.

Over 3000 households and 30 health centres will be connected during the month-long community development anniversary activities.

So far, the solar systems have been installed in over 1000 homes in different districts. Beneficiaries are those residing far from the national grid.

While officiating at the handover of the solar systems in Bugesera, yesterday, the State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government in charge of Social Affairs and Social Protection, Dr. Alivera Mukabaramba lauded RNP for its active engagement in uplifting the wellbeing of Rwandans.

"It's not only about physical security but also about development of households without which can also be a security issue," the State Minister said, urging residents of Ngaruka Sector to be agents of safety and security in their neighborhoods.

Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera, the Commandant of Counter Terrorism Training Center (CTTC)-Mayange, who represented RNP leadership, said that the force's focus is to supplement the government agenda in both aspects of security and development, but also ensuring crime-free villages through community policing.

He asked residents to reap from the prevailing peace and security to engage in economic development activities and be strong partners in fighting and preventing crimes through real time information sharing.

The official handover of solar energy in Bugesera preceded Umuganda where government officials, security organs and residents laid bricks for the construction of about 38 toilets for the disadvantaged families in Gihembe Cell.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister in the Office of the President, Vénantie Tugireyezu, while handing over the solar systems to beneficiaries in Nyarugenge, urged them to protect them.