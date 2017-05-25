25 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Mourns Luangwa Road Victims

Photo: Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
(File photo).
By Peter Adamu

President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the death of 17 people in a road accident in Luangwa yesterday.

The Head of State says government institutions should ensure road users abide by the law.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of seventeen (17) people following a Road Accident in Luangwa on 23rd May 2017.

"The accident involving a Kapena Bus Services owned bus heading to Chipata, Eastern Province occurred after the Driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control," he said.

President Lungu has since sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families.

"I urge the government and institutions involved to ensure that road users abide by the law so that we halt this unfortunate and preventable loss of valuable lives.

"On behalf of the government and the nation at large, Let me convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a quick recovery," he said.

