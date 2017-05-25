24 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Soldier Steals Four Road Runners, Blames Evil Spirit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: http://www.dailytrust.com/
(File photo).

A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer who stole four live chickens worth $20 from a villager in Odzi was this week slapped with a $50 fine by a local court.

Rushmore Nyamutata, 25, of Maponde Village in Odzi appeared before magistrate Innocent Bepura facing stock theft charges.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 days in prison with an option to pay a $50 fine.

Asked why he committed the offence during mitigation, Nyamutata pleaded for leniency, blaming evil spirits for his offending.

"Your Worship I am a serving soldier and I earn $550 a month and I don't know what led me to steal these chickens

"I believe it's the work of evil spirits tormenting our family," said Nyamutata leaving the gallery in stitches.

Prosecutors told the court that Nyamutata illegally entered a local villager's homestead and opened the fowl run.

The sleeping owner, identified as Tsitsi Fenyere, heard some noises and woke up.

She peeped through the window and saw Nyamutata carrying her four chickens leaving the yard and screamed for help.

Fenyere's neighbours woke up too and helped apprehend Nyamutata who was now fleeing the scene with his loot. He was later taken to police.

Court heard that the chickens were valued at $20.

Zimbabwe

Under Fire Tax Collector Boss Pasi Resigns

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner-General Gershem Pasi has resigned from his post with immediate effect,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.