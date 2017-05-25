A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer who stole four live chickens worth $20 from a villager in Odzi was this week slapped with a $50 fine by a local court.

Rushmore Nyamutata, 25, of Maponde Village in Odzi appeared before magistrate Innocent Bepura facing stock theft charges.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 days in prison with an option to pay a $50 fine.

Asked why he committed the offence during mitigation, Nyamutata pleaded for leniency, blaming evil spirits for his offending.

"Your Worship I am a serving soldier and I earn $550 a month and I don't know what led me to steal these chickens

"I believe it's the work of evil spirits tormenting our family," said Nyamutata leaving the gallery in stitches.

Prosecutors told the court that Nyamutata illegally entered a local villager's homestead and opened the fowl run.

The sleeping owner, identified as Tsitsi Fenyere, heard some noises and woke up.

She peeped through the window and saw Nyamutata carrying her four chickens leaving the yard and screamed for help.

Fenyere's neighbours woke up too and helped apprehend Nyamutata who was now fleeing the scene with his loot. He was later taken to police.

Court heard that the chickens were valued at $20.