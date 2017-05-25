Malawi: Court Grants Student a Suspended Sentence

A 19-year-old Chikondi Kasache will live to remember 22nd May, 2017 after Dedza Magistrate court suspended his 46-month jail term following his mitigation that he is a student at Chowo Community Day Secondary School.

Kasache escaped custodial sentence after being found guilty of breaking into a building of Grace Shara where he went away with various items such as speakers, decoder, food warmers and a lady bag amounting to MK85, 000.

A guilty plea also helped to play a part as Kasache told the court that he had already given back the stolen items to the owner.

He told the presiding magistrate that he was student, that his studies had already been disrupted and that sending him to custodial jail would make it even worse.

In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Symon Mwambo said house breaking is a serious offence that attracts a minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The magistrate exercised leniency by slapping Kasache with the suspended sentence for the charge of Theft which is contrary to Section 309 Subsection 1 of the penal code.

"The accused is a first offender and he has pleaded guilty to the offence. Moreover, he has provided evidence that he is indeed a student. I give a suspended sentence for him to continue with his education and become a good citizen," Mwambo said during the passing of judgement.

However, the magistrate warned that any mistake to commit another crime within the stated period would mean automatic imprisonment for him

Chikondi Kasache comes from Ngwere village in Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza district.

