Rwanda: Hygebat Quality Construction Works, Contributing to Rwanda's Evolving Skyline

Société d'Hydraulique, Génie Civil et Bâtiment (HYGEBAT) was established in 1995 to operate in the construction industry. Since then the company has gained very solid experience in this field and has won the confidence of many owners and or potential developers. With headquarters in Kigali, Rwanda, the company is involved in the fields of; building, civil engineering and hydraulics.

Thanks to the experience and professionalism of the company, HYGEBAT offers timely quality services with a network of partners whose involvement reduces costs in many jobs.

HYGEBAT works mainly in Rwanda and in the sub-region.

"Our main concern is to make HYGEBAT responsive to the ever changing market. We have established ourselves as one of the key players in the local and sub-regional market by gradually becoming a partner of choice thanks to our reliability and efficiency. We have gained the confidence of our esteemed customers," says Eng. Mugabo Theobald, the Managing Director.

Eng. Mugabo says the company prioritizes quality, timeliness and meeting budgets with working jointly with the client in decision making for effective project execution.

Areas of competence

HYGEBAT activities hinge in the areas of; building, civil engineering and hydraulics (water supply).

The geographical footprint of HYGEBAT services has also gradually expanded over the years, from Kigali Rwanda to the entire sub-region. As a business-oriented sub-regional entity, HYGEBAT answers all your expectations for quality and reliability.

Services

The company is involved in the creation and development of housing estates and industrial zones; execution of concrete structures, construction of any civil engineering, repair and / or construction of complex, large works, construction of dams, retention basins, pumping; study, implementation of all works of Building Construction, Civil Engineering and highways and various networks (HHT).

The company also engages in; Hydraulics, Sanitation and Environment.

Staff

HYGEBAT has a Team qualified staff ready to deliver timely quality services.

The staffs include; 20 permanent experienced engineers, 40 technicians and 50 staff in support services (IT, administration and finance).

Latest generation of equipments

HYGEBAT has a full stock of equipment for all types of sites. The quality of work being subject to equipment suitable for its implementation, the company offers the latest generation of tools for carrying out your work.

Accomplishments

HYGEBAT has executed a number of projects worth billions of francs, working with both the private and public sectors.

Some of the outstanding projects completed include; CHIC Ltd, which is a commercial complex in Kigali city completed in 2015, built on a gross area of 10,000m2 at a cost of $17 million.

Others are; RSSB Pension Plaza in Nyarugenge (SOPETRAD), upgrading Ntongwe Hospital; rehabilitation and extension of former social security fund of Rwanda headquarters which involved complete refurbishment of the building, extension for 1500 m2, high standing finishes, civil works, electric and its works and mechanical works at a cost $7 million; Construction of Genocide Memorial center at Gisozi Kigali Rwanda; construction of 54 houses at Gaculiro for RSSB at a cost of $2 million; extension of the supreme court main room; construction of the social security fund of Rwanda, Gasabo branch, among others.