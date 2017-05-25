The government's plan to close schools in Matabeleland South province due to claimed low enrolment levels is a reckless and sinister political which violates children's right to education, pressure groups have warned.

Local pressure group Godlwayo Community Development Trust (GCDT) said the decision was based on a flawed, outdated and ill-conceived policy which does not consider differences in settlement patterns and population sizes of various communities in the country.

Similarly outraged was the Amalgamated Rural Teaches Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) which condemned the plan, describing it as "reckless" and "unconstitutional".

Primary and secondary education permanent secretary Slyvia Utete-Masango revealed Monday that her ministry was "mulling" the closure of non-viable schools around the country with Matabeleland South in general and Insiza district particularly targeted.

The move was supported by Insiza South legislator Malaki Nkomo but condemned by local traditional leader, Chief Vezi Maduna.

In a statement this week, GCDT director Nkululeko Tshuma said schools in Matabeleland South province have been performing dismally and topping national school dropout rates due to very long distances travelled by students.

"Instead of reducing the distances, the Ministry chooses to abuse the children of Matabeleland South by closing their schools," lamented Tshuma.

"The issue of low enrolments in some of our schools cannot be left undebated because this poses as threat to the already disadvantaged children in rural schools."

Tshuma challenged the ministry to focus on improving infrastructure at schools in the region.

"You will find that children are not motivated to learn in a farm house with shortage of quality staff. Factors like distance to school also contribute to low enrolment.

"Let us not dig another pit in order to fill an existing one."

Plan unconstitutional

Meanwhile, ARTUZ said the education secretary's "utterances" betray a lack of concern she has for the over 90% of rural poor who constitute 60% of the country's population and can barely afford education fees.

"To elites like Utete-Masango, education must be for the rich who can afford it otherwise the poor do not make it a 'viable' enterprise because they will not foot the bill," the union said.

"It is this thinking which has seen people like her export their children like fruits to exotic learning centres in Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and South Africa, while they run down the local education system.

"ARTUZ therefore wishes to educate this elite woman, whose love for opulence would make Marie Antoinette turn in her grave, on a few but fundamental international law and constitutional lessons regarding the Right to Education which she seeks to violate by her actions."

The union warned that the ministry's plan was potentially unconstitutional.

"Section 75 (of the Constitution) specifically states that 'every citizen and permanent resident of Zimbabwe has a right to a basic state funded education'.

"In simple terms, it means every Zimbabwean must be able to access education at the expense of the government and it goes without saying that even one, two, three or hundred pupils have this right protected by the constitution and it is not up to the discretion of Utete- Masango to authorize this.

"It is a requirement of law. More critically it means that education is a public good and therefore not for sale hence the government must put adequate resources into it."

The union continued; "More importantly, section 44 of the same constitution places the duty to respect fundamental human rights and freedoms on every person and every institution or agency of government.

"One wonders then what drug Utete-Masango is smoking which makes her seek to defy the clear provisions of law. The very same law which creates the ministry she is currently running down."