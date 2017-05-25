Nigeria: Govt Raises Panel for New Minimum Wage

Abuja — The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved the constitution of a 29-man committee to review existing salaries and allowances of Nigerian workers.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the gathering presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the panel would come up with a new minimum wage capable of bringing succour to the nation's workforce.

Also yesterday, Osinbajo directed the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau, to submit a proposal to the National Economic Council (NEC) for a possible relocation of some prisons from urban to rural communities.