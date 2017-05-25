Rwanda to Showcase Horticulture Sector Potential At Nairobi Meet

Rwandan investment and agro-export promotion officials will this morning host an Investor Roundtable on opportunities in the floriculture sector in Rwanda targeting Kenyan investors in Nairobi, Kenya, a statement from the organisers indicates.

The officials from the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the National Agricultural Export Development Board Rwanda are franked by the World Bank Group's trade and competitiveness practice chief.

According the statement, lead speakers at the meeting are from the World Bank Group, Rwanda High Commission, as well as RDB and NAEB.

This (the investor roundtable) is part of the continued efforts to attract more investors in the nascent horticulture sector to support its growth.

"Rwanda has identified the horticulture sector as a high potential value chain for economic diversification, revenue generation and job-creation. RDB and NAEB are hosting the investor roundtable to promote the market opportunity for Kenyan investors interested in the sector, as well as the incentives offered by government to actual or potential investors," the statement said.