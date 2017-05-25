25 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kinnah to Hunt Strikers in Malawi for Mbeya FC

By Elijah Phimbi

Former Malawi Senior National Soccer Team Coach Kinnah Phiri who is currently the head coach for Tanzania's top league side Mbeya FC has revealed plans to hunt for strikers in Malawi to boost his team's striking force.

Phiri admitted that his side is somehow lacking fire power upfront after managing to score only 27 goals against 32 goals scored last season.

"Apart from other problems we had, we are also having problems when it comes to scoring so we may wish to bring in some strikers including some from Malawi" said Phiri.

The team finished last season on position seven but this season they have dropped further to position 11. But Phiri said he still has a strong squad but they have been affected by injuries in the just ended season.

"We have a good team but we have been heavily affected with injuries because the type of football here is more physical therefore prone to injuries" said Phiri.

Mbeya FC already has two Malawian players defender Sankhani Mkandawire and goalkeeper Owen Chaima.

