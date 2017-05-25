Kenya: Kamworor Eager to Light Up Eugene Diamond League

Fireworks are expected this weekend during the Eugene Diamond League series.

The 5,000m is expected to be a hot battle front.

Top athletes from Kenya will be in the line-up as they set sights on World and Olympics champion Mo Farah who has been the dominant figure in 5,000m and 10,000m over the years.

Leading the Kenyan's will be two-time World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who has interestingly, has been competing in the shorter 1,500m to work on his speed, presumably to take on Farah.

Speaking to Nation Sport before leaving for the USA, Kamworor said that he was in great shape and was looking forward to the showdown.

"I have been doing my training well since I came back from Kampala and it will be my first international outing since then. If conditions allow, in the shape that I am in, I will win the race," said Kamworor, who trains in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Asked about his participation in 1,500m races, Kamworor said that he is trying to improve his speed in the final few metres since that is where Farah beats him.

"I have been running well with Mo but he has been beating me in the final stretch and that is why I want to do fine tuning before the World Championships in August," said Kamworor.

During the National Police Service championships Kamworor ran in 1,500m where he emerged second.

Japan-based and World Cross country silver medallist Leonard Barsoton will also be in the line-up and he will team up with Kamworor.

"Being with Kamworor and Paul Tanui in the team I guess will make us run well and go for victory. I don't want to promise anything for now since it's my first outing," said Barsoton.

Other athletes in the 5,000m race include; Commonwealth champion in 5,000m Caleb Mwangangi, 2013 world bronze medallist Isaiah Koech, Nicholas Kosimbei, William Sitonik and Olympics silver medallist Paul Tanui.

There will stiff competition from other athletes like World Cross Country junior champion Jacob Kiplimo, Albert Rop from Bahrain, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei among others.