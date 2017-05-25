25 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gold Panners Wreak Havoc in Zaka

By Tawanda Mangoma

Zaka — The anti-riot police was on Sunday deployed to Panganai Business Centre in Zaka district under Chief Nhema to disperse thousands of illegal gold miners who invaded the area last week. The development comes as villagers reportedly discovered gold deposits, a move which triggered the mass exodus of illegal miners from as far as Shurugwi, Zvishavane and Mashava.

In an interview with The Herald, Chief Nhema said police had to be deployed to instil order in the area.

He said the area had multiple gold claims, but no mining activity, as the then owners failed to discover any gold.

"Many people have come to my area and their prime need is gold which we have been blessed with at Panganai," said Chief Nhema.

"This blessing has, however, come with many problems; people are destroying the environment, while others are fighting.

"We have groups coming from Shurugwi, Mashava and Zvishavane and they have changed the atmosphere of the whole village to look like a war zone."

Chief Nhema said a decision to invite the police had to be reached after two people claiming ownership of one claim were involved in a fight.

