Photo: Martin Makangu/The Nation

Kenya Premier League chairman Ambrose Rachier, left, SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri, centre, and Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthomi after the launch of the SportPesa Super Cup in Nairobi on May 24, 2017.

Online betting firm SportPesa has splashed approximately Sh6 million for the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup tournament that will be held at the 23,000-seater Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from June 5-11.

The eight-team tournament will involve Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar teams.

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, champions Tusker and National Super League side Nakuru All Stars will be the Kenyan representatives in the tournament whose winner will take home Sh3 million and a trophy.

Yanga SC and Simba SC, who have 39 Vodacom Premier League titles between them, and newly promoted Singida United are the Tanzanian representatives with Zanzibar champions Jang'ombe Boys joining the fray.

Losing finalists will bag Sh1 million while teams that fall at the semi-finals will pocket Sh500,000 each with those exiting the competition at the quarterfinal stage getting Sh250,000.

Speaking during the launch on Wednesday in Nairobi, SportPesa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Karauri said the tournament is part of the company's ongoing football development initiatives in the region.

"For decades since the Gossage Cup was started in 1926, Kenyan and Tanzanian teams have been involved in classic football battles that have excited and captured the imaginations of their supporters at home and across Africa. SportPesa realised the need to bring back the glory days of these clubs by launching this tournament that will be held annually with Kenya hosting the second edition," Karauri said.

"The winners will have an opportunity to play a famous club from the English Premier League (Everton) on July 13 besides lifting a glittering trophy and earning the regional bragging rights."

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) chairman Ambrose Rachier lauded the initiative aimed at reviving regional football.

"This is another gesture that needs to be emulated and as KPL, we are fully behind the initiative as we look forward to an exciting tournament," Rachier, who is also the Gor Mahia chairman said.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Robert Muthomi said they are happy to be part of the development.

"The federation is fully behind SportPesa during this time when change is coming to Kenyan football," said Muthomi.

Gor Mahia's leading scorer Meddie Kagere this season urged fans to turn up in large numbers during the tournament.

Tusker Skipper James Situma said the competition will offer players an opportunity to market themselves internationally.

TUSKER, YANGA FACE-OFF

Kenyan champions Tusker will battle Yanga in the opening match on June 5 with AFC Leopards and Singida United squaring it out for a place in the last four on the same day.

Simba will battle Nakuru All Stars as Gor, under assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno who will sit in for Jose Marcelo Ferreira, face Jang'ombe on June 6.

The semi-finals will be staged on June 8 and the final on June 11.

Participating teams are expected to arrive in Tanzania on June 1 where the hosting federation, TFF, will offer accommodation as SportPesa caters for all travelling cost of 25 members of each team.